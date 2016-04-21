Festival of Scholars Concert
April 21, 2016 from 7:30pm
The Cal Lutheran Wind Ensemble presents the first-ever Festival of Scholars Concert. Featuring student research on works performed, the event showcases both creative and scholarly work by student musicians. The concert also highlights senior music majors who perform as featured soloists. Michael D. Hart conducts.
Donations accepted.
Event Details
- Location: California Lutheran University
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3668#event