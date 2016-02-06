Calendar » FIBER FRENZY

February 6, 2016 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

The FIBER FRENZY will be held Saturday February 6th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p,m. at the Presiio Springs Community Center - 721 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara. There will be yarn, fiber, fabric, books& magazines, tools and equipmnt for all related arts: spinning, weaving, knitting, crochet, quilting, needlework, felting and basketry. There will also be some lovely hand made items available.