FIBER FRENZY

February 6, 2016 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

The FIBER FRENZY will be held Saturday February 6th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p,m. at the Presiio Springs Community Center - 721 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara. There will be yarn, fiber, fabric, books& magazines, tools and equipmnt for all related arts: spinning, weaving, knitting, crochet, quilting, needlework, felting and basketry.  There will also be some lovely hand made items available.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild
  • Starts: February 6, 2016 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: 721 Laguna St. Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbfiberarts.org
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Fiber Arts Guild
 
 
 