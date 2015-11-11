Fiction writer Sofia Samatar
November 11, 2015
Join us for a reading and discussion with Sofia Samatar, author of the novel A Stranger in Olondriaand winner of the William L. Crawford Award, the British Fantasy Award and the World Fantasy Award. She co-edits the online journal Interfictions and teaches literature at California State University Channel Islands, where her interests include African and Arabic literature, Afrofuturism, environmental literature, and speculative fiction.
Admission is free.
- Organizer/Sponsor: English Department and the William Rolland Gallery of Fine art
- Starts: November 11, 2015 4:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3561#event
