Fiction writer Sofia Samatar

November 11, 2015 from 4:00pm

Join us for a reading and discussion with Sofia Samatar, author of the novel A Stranger in Olondriaand winner of the William L. Crawford Award, the British Fantasy Award and the World Fantasy Award. She co-edits the online journal Interfictions and teaches literature at California State University Channel Islands, where her interests include African and Arabic literature, Afrofuturism, environmental literature, and speculative fiction.

Admission is free.