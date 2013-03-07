Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 7:06 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Fictions of Friction: Narratives of War and “Post-War” in Contemporary Afghan Literature

March 7, 2013 from 4:00pm

Wali Ahmadi (Near Eastern Studies, UC Berkeley) This talk will focus on how the wars of the last three decades have been represented in contemporary fiction in Afghanistan. It argues that the war against the Soviets concretized a sense of cohesiveness and national identity.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: the IHC's Fallout: In the Aftermath of War Series
  • Starts: March 7, 2013 4:00pm
  • Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB
  • Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/fictions-of-friction/
