Calendar » Field Trip: Carpentaria State Beach Tidepools

January 23, 2016 from 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Join Sea Center Aquarist Tyler Haven and staff at low tide to explore the flora and fauna of the intertidal zone. Dress appropriately as tide pooling requires a willingness to get wet. $18 Members; $22 non-members. Pre-registration required. (i)[email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 170