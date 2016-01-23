Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 3:18 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Field Trip: Carpentaria State Beach Tidepools

January 23, 2016 from 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Join Sea Center Aquarist Tyler Haven and staff at low tide to explore the flora and fauna of the intertidal zone.  Dress appropriately as tide pooling requires a willingness to get wet.  $18 Members; $22 non-members.  Pre-registration required. (i)[email protected] or 805-682-4711 ext. 170

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbnature2
  • Starts: January 23, 2016 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
  • Price: $18 - $22
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center 211 Stearns Wharf Santa Barbara, California 93101
 
 
 