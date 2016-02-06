Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 1:51 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Field Trip: Carpinteria State Beach Tidepools

February 6, 2016 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Join Sea Center Aquarist Tyler Haven and staff at low tide to explore the flora and fauna of the intertidal zone. , Dress appropriately as tide pooling requires a willingness to get wet.  $18 Members; $22 non-members.  Pre-registration required.  (i) Ron Skinner [email protected] (805) 682-4711 ext 170.

 

