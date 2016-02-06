Field Trip: Carpinteria State Beach Tidepools
February 6, 2016 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Join Sea Center Aquarist Tyler Haven and staff at low tide to explore the flora and fauna of the intertidal zone. , Dress appropriately as tide pooling requires a willingness to get wet. $18 Members; $22 non-members. Pre-registration required. (i) Ron Skinner [email protected] (805) 682-4711 ext 170.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbnature2
- Starts: February 6, 2016 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
- Price: $18 Members; $22 non-members
- Location: Carpinteria State Beach