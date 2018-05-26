Calendar » Field Trip: Fossil Hunting at Jalama Beach

May 26, 2018 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

Join Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Dibblee Collection Manager of Earth Science, Dr. Jonathan Hoffman, on a search for the fossils of gastropods, bivalves, fish, birds, and marine mammals from the late Miocene to early Pliocene epochs (~4 to 6 million years old) at Jalama Beach.



Pre-registration required.



Members $48; non-members $53

Price includes one State Beach Day Pass per vehicle. Participants meet at Jalama Beach, Lompoc.

Info: Call Stefanie Coleman at 805-682-4711 ext. 170 or [email protected]