Field Trip: Fossil Hunting at Jalama Beach
Join Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Dibblee Collection Manager of Earth Science, Dr. Jonathan Hoffman, on a search for the fossils of gastropods, bivalves, fish, birds, and marine mammals from the late Miocene to early Pliocene epochs (~4 to 6 million years old) at Jalama Beach.
Pre-registration required.
Members $48; non-members $53
Price includes one State Beach Day Pass per vehicle. Participants meet at Jalama Beach, Lompoc.
Info: Call Stefanie Coleman at 805-682-4711 ext. 170 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Starts: May 26, 2018 9:00am - 12:00pm
- Location: Jalama Beach, Lompoc
- Website: http://www.sbnature.org/visit/calendar/1613/field-trip-fossil-hunting-at-jalama-beach
