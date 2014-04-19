Calendar » FIELD TRIP: RANCHO OLIVOS!

April 19, 2014 from 10:30am - 12:30pm

CALIFORNIA RARE FRUIT GROWERS - Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter presents special olive orchard tour and tasting of fresh, hand-crafted artisan EVOO (Extra-virgin olive oil). Rancho Olivos is one of Santa Ynez Valley's first local olive oil producers planted with Tucsan, Spanish, Italian and Mission olive trees. Spanish arbequina, Meyer lemon with basil and garlic rosemary are just some of the delicious flavors for us to taste.

WHO: Our hosts are ranchers Shannon Casey and John Copeland.



FEE: Free for members. For non-members, a $3-5 donation is appreciated. ($10 membership will give you 1 year free local CRFG events, so why not join?)

DIRECTIONS: From Highway 154 (can be reached directly from Santa Barbara or by getting off the 101 near Los Olivos) turn north on Roblar Ave. and then immediately left onto N. Refugio Road. Rancho Olivos comes up quickly on the right, almost opposite The Brander Vineyard.

PLEASE BRING: Water, sunhat, sunscreen, umbrella, folding garden chair or stool -- or whatever you need to be comfortable.



CONTACT: For more information contact our CRFG chapter media liaison Lauren Hanson at [email protected] or (818) 737-2607 or cell (562) 243-9061; or chapter president Larry Saltzman at [email protected] or (805) 451-4168