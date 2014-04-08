Fielding Graduate University’s Worldwide Network for Gender Empowerment Presents:
Women in Leadership: Motivations, Experiences and Reflections
Featuring: Kathleen Sebelius, U.S. Secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, Peggy O’Brien, Director of Education at the Folger Library and Katrina S. Rogers, President of Fielding Graduate University. Please join us for an intimate dialogue between highly accomplished women from various sectors of government and education discussing compelling national and global issues. Come learn what inspires, challenges, and sustains these women in leadership.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Montecito Bank & Trust, Cox Communications, Fund for Santa Barbara,
- Starts: April 8, 2014 6:00pm - 8:30pm
- Price: $27
- Location: Marjorie Luke Theatre 721 East Cota Street Santa Barbara CA 93103
- Website: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-in-leadership-motivations-experiences-and-reflections-tickets-10843323673
