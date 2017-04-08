Calendar » Fiesta City Decorative Painters

April 8, 2017 from 9:00AM - 3:30PM

Fiesta City Decorative Painters

We are a group of happy painters with painting skills ranging from beginners to advanced and everywhere in between. Throughout each year, we learn different painting techniques, methods and styles from talented teachers. Projects are taught in acrylics and watercolors on canvas, glass, paper or fabric. Pre-registration is required as class size is limited. For sign up and information contact Penny Martin at [email protected] Non-members - $25, Members - $20