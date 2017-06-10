Calendar » Fiesta City Decorative Painters

June 10, 2017 from 9:00AM - 4:00PM

June 10 project is painting on glass…Pendant and earring set and wine bottle/glasses.We are a group of happy painters with painting skills ranging from beginners to advanced and everywhere in between. Throughout each year, we learn different painting techniques, methods and styles from talented teachers. Projects are taught in acrylics and watercolors on canvas, glass, paper or fabric. Pre-registration is required as class size is limited. For sign up and information contact Penny Martin at [email protected] Non-members - $25, Members - $20