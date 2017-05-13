Calendar » Fiesta City Decorative Painters - Spring Fling

May 13, 2017 from 9:00AM - 4:00PM

Fiesta City Decorative Painters - Spring Fling

Special price for New Painters - $20.00 includes all materials to complete three projects, Taco Salad lunch and a kit with all painting supplies needed, to be used in class.

The three projects taught are a spoon pendant, rock painting and unique marble roll painting on a postcard.

Pre-registration is required as class size is limited. For sign up and information contact Penny Martin at [email protected]