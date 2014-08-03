Calendar » Fiesta Concert by West Coast Symphony at Courthouse Sunken Gardens

August 3, 2014 from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

¡Viva La Fiesta!



WEST COAST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

CELEBRATES ITS 45TH ANNUAL OLD SPANISH DAYS FIESTA CONCERT ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 3RD AT 3:30PM IN THE BEAUTIFUL OPEN AIR ACOUSTICS OF THE SANTA BARBARA COUNTY COURTHOUSE SUNKEN GARDENS





SUMMARY FACTS:

• WEST COAST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

• 45th Annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta Concert

• SUNDAY, AUGUST 3rd at 3:30pm in the historic Sunken Gardens of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, downtown Santa Barbara

• TICKETS: This concert is free to the public

• INFORMATION: [email protected] or visit the website: CieloPerformingArts.org