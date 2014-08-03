Fiesta Concert by West Coast Symphony at Courthouse Sunken Gardens
¡Viva La Fiesta!
WEST COAST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
CELEBRATES ITS 45TH ANNUAL OLD SPANISH DAYS FIESTA CONCERT ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 3RD AT 3:30PM IN THE BEAUTIFUL OPEN AIR ACOUSTICS OF THE SANTA BARBARA COUNTY COURTHOUSE SUNKEN GARDENS
SUMMARY FACTS:
• WEST COAST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
• 45th Annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta Concert
• SUNDAY, AUGUST 3rd at 3:30pm in the historic Sunken Gardens of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, downtown Santa Barbara
• TICKETS: This concert is free to the public
• INFORMATION: [email protected] or visit the website: CieloPerformingArts.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 3, 2014 3:30pm - 5:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens
- Website: http://www.cieloperformingarts.org