Fiesta Concert by West Coast Symphony at Courthouse Sunken Gardens

August 3, 2014 from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

¡Viva La Fiesta!

WEST COAST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
CELEBRATES ITS 45TH ANNUAL OLD SPANISH DAYS FIESTA CONCERT ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 3RD AT 3:30PM IN THE BEAUTIFUL OPEN AIR ACOUSTICS OF THE SANTA BARBARA COUNTY COURTHOUSE SUNKEN GARDENS

 
SUMMARY FACTS:
• WEST COAST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
• 45th Annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta Concert
• SUNDAY, AUGUST 3rd at 3:30pm in the historic Sunken Gardens of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, downtown Santa Barbara
• TICKETS: This concert is free to the public
• INFORMATION: [email protected] or visit the website: CieloPerformingArts.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Cielo Foundation for the Performing Arts
  • Starts: August 3, 2014 3:30pm - 5:30pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens
  • Website: http://www.cieloperformingarts.org
  • Sponsors: Cielo Foundation for the Performing Arts
 
 
 