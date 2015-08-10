Calendar » Fiesta Finale

August 10, 2015 from 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The Profant Foundation for the Arts announces their annual Fiesta Finale Gala on August 10, 2015, 4:30-10:00 pm at El Paseo. The black-tie event includes a gourmet dinner, professional entertainment and dancing. New this year; wine tasting hosted by four ultra-premium vintners located next door; Grassini, Margerum, Happy Canyon, and Au Bon Climat from 4:30 - 5:30.

Classical guitarist Anthony Ybarra will serenade guests strolling through El Paseo.

Eduardo Villa, one of the world's most sought-after and versatile tenors, will perform favorites.

Ricardo Chavez and company will present their amazing Flamenco artistry.

Ballroom dancers Yulia Maluta and Derrick Curtis will perform dazzling Latin dances.

Legendary pianist Gil Rosas will share anecdotes and his vast repertoire of melodies.

Entera the Artist will sketch costumed patrons during the evening.

Dancing in the beautiful open air El Paseo will be accompanied by the Martinez Brothers during the

cocktail hour and after the performance

Nearly 100 years ago the Profant family helped launch CAMA, Music Academy of the West, and Old Spanish Days. The next generations created a charitable organization to assist artists of all ages. Now celebrating its 15th year as a non-profit 501c3 organization, the Profant Foundation for the Arts has given hundreds of scholarships to local developing artists of all ages. Recipients have used the funds in a variety of ways: to publish a book, sing in Europe, intern as a dancer in New York, complete a solo art exhibit, attend a writer’s conference, and much, much more. Over the years the organization has also offered several exhibits and performances for arts education. These are made possible by community support, and proceeds from the Fiesta Finale Gala.

For more information and reservations call 805-682-8184. Early Bird Tickets $160, or after July 10th $200. Booth $1000