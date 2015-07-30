Calendar » Fiesta Golf Tournament

July 30, 2015 from 11 AM - 8 PM

Join us for a day of golf at the historic Montecito Country Club overlooking the Pacific Ocean, followed by a festive evening including dinner buffet, silent auction, and performances by the 2015 Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit of Fiesta!

The fee is $200 for your green fee, cart, and 2 dinner tickets. Here’s the registration form.

View the Fiesta Golf Tournament brochure.

This is a charity golf tournament, benefiting the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation.