Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 3:58 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Fiesta Golf Tournament

July 30, 2015 from 11 AM - 8 PM

Join us for a day of golf at the historic Montecito Country Club overlooking the Pacific Ocean, followed by a festive evening including dinner buffet, silent auction, and performances by the 2015 Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit of Fiesta! 

The fee is $200 for your green fee, cart, and 2 dinner tickets. Here’s the registration form

View the Fiesta Golf Tournament brochure. 

This is a charity golf tournament, benefiting the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Arlington Financial Advisors, Smith & Ortiz, NHH & Co., Montecito Country Club
  • Starts: July 30, 2015 11 AM - 8 PM
  • Price: $200
  • Location: Montecito Country Club
  • Website: http://portal.clubrunner.ca/2855/SitePage/2015-fiesta-golf-tournament
  • Sponsors: Arlington Financial Advisors, Smith & Ortiz, NHH & Co., Montecito Country Club
 
 
 