Fiesta Golf Tournament
Join us for a day of golf at the historic Montecito Country Club overlooking the Pacific Ocean, followed by a festive evening including dinner buffet, silent auction, and performances by the 2015 Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit of Fiesta!
The fee is $200 for your green fee, cart, and 2 dinner tickets. Here’s the registration form.
View the Fiesta Golf Tournament brochure.
This is a charity golf tournament, benefiting the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Arlington Financial Advisors, Smith & Ortiz, NHH & Co., Montecito Country Club
- Starts: July 30, 2015 11 AM - 8 PM
- Price: $200
- Location: Montecito Country Club
- Website: http://portal.clubrunner.ca/2855/SitePage/2015-fiesta-golf-tournament
- Sponsors: Arlington Financial Advisors, Smith & Ortiz, NHH & Co., Montecito Country Club