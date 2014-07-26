Calendar » Fiesta in the Vines

July 26, 2014 from 5:30 pm

This year the popular annual summer Fiesta party at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum returns with a new twist! In celebration of our "Uncorked: Evolution of Wine in the Santa Ynez Valley" exhibit on the history of the wine industry in Santa Ynez Valley, we are holding an expansive wine tasting event featuring over 20 Valley wineries including Valley favorites and several new, boutique wineries pouring some awesome wines.

At Fiesta in the Vines wine tasting will be accompanied by bountiful food stations of tasty hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment by our popular Fiesta dancers. It will be a night of pure party fun and enjoyment of our Valley vineyards’ bounty with Wes Hagen from Clos Pepe as Master of Ceremonies.

Fiesta in the Vines will also feature an exciting Starter Wine Cellar Raffle. The Starter Wine Cellar Raffle has an unparalleled first prize of 100 bottles of premium Santa Ynez Valley wine. The wines are valued at approximately $5000 and include Magnums and bottles from wineries not commercially available. Second prize is $2,000 cash for the lucky recipient. Third prize is Wine Barrel Stave Furniture by Eco-Wine of Solvang, and the Fourth prize is Los Olivos Vineyard by Philip Gerlach Nature Photography. Everything you could possibly want to start on your home tasting room.

Tickets are only $100 and only 300 tickets will be sold! All proceeds benefits the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and the preservation of Santa Ynez Valley history. The winner will be drawn at Fiesta in the Vines on Saturday July 26, 2014 but the winner need not be present to win.

Tickets:

$40 for Museum Members

$55 for Non-Members

Tickets to "Fiesta In The Vines" can be purchased online or by calling the Museum office (805) 688-7889.