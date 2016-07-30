Fiesta in the Vines
“Fiesta in the Vines Dinner & Dance” fundraiser for the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum features a fabulous wine tasting from select Valley wineries, fiesta dancers, Jon Stephen on classical flamenco guitar, a live President’s Auction of wine magnums, hearty Fiesta buffet dinner and dancing to the popular “Low Down Dudes.” A fantastic night of wine, food and entertainment!
Special feature is a $5,000 Grand Cash Prize drawing. Other prizes are 50 bottles of premium Valley wine and a hand carved wine holder. Tickets for the prize drawing can be purchased at the Museum, 3596 Sagunto Street, or by calling (805) 688-7889.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: membershipsyvm
- Starts: July 30, 2016 5:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $65 for museum members; $75 for non-members
- Location: Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum
- Website: http://www.santaynezmuseum.org/events.html