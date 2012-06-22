Calendar » Fiesta Ranchera

June 22, 2012 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

A festive evening of fun, food, music, and dancing. Stroll the beautiful historical gardens to sample food from local restaurants, with award winning local wineries and bars also on-site. Enjoy performances by Spanish guitarist Tony Ybarra, the Junior Spirit and Spirit of Fiesta, and popular Santa Barbara area cover band, Area 51. Co-hosted by Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, Inc. and Goleta Valley Historical Society.