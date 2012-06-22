Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 11:21 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Fiesta Ranchera

June 22, 2012 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

A festive evening of fun, food, music, and dancing. Stroll the beautiful historical gardens to sample food from local restaurants, with award winning local wineries and bars also on-site. Enjoy performances by Spanish guitarist Tony Ybarra, the Junior Spirit and Spirit of Fiesta, and popular Santa Barbara area cover band, Area 51. Co-hosted by Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, Inc. and Goleta Valley Historical Society.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf and Gold Sponsor, Cox
  • Starts: June 22, 2012 5:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: $45
  • Location: Goleta Valley Historical Society, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta, CA 93117
  • Website: http://fiestaranchera2012.eventbrite.com/
  • Sponsors: Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf and Gold Sponsor, Cox
 
 
 