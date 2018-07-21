Calendar » Fifth Anniversary Blondes vs. Brunettes Santa Barbara

July 21, 2018 from 11:30 AM - 4 PM

Join the Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter’s Blondes vs. Brunettes Santa Barbara at Bishop Diego High School on Saturday, July 21, 2018, for the fifth-anniversary game! The teams are currently tied 2-2 so this will be a tie-breaker of a game!

Thanks to the hard work of our players and support from our local sponsors, in four seasons we have raised over $300,000 for the California Central Coast Chapter Alzheimer’s Association — and we’re just getting started!

Want to cheer from the crowd? Donate to one of our players or on our website and you can receive admission to the game. It’s time to pick a side! Together, we can tackle Alzheimer’s.

Blondes vs. Brunettes: where two teams of women divide to reflect rivalries such as East vs. West or City vs. Suburb to compete in a flag football game to inspire fundraising, awareness, and action in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.