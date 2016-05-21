Calendar » Fifth Annual Caring and Sharing Block Party!

May 21, 2016 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

Fifth Annual Caring and Sharing Block Party!

Don’t miss this one!

It’s time for our fifth annual, Caring and Sharing event. The party is scheduled for Saturday, May 21st from 12-3pm. Last year’s event was the best ever and it continues to grow each year.

Caring & Sharing creates a festive, fun, party atmosphere. Each merchant in the Calle Real Center will pair up with a local non-profit or charity and give that non-profit space in front of the merchant’s store to set up a table and show people what it is that makes them so valuable to the community. At the same time this is an opportunity for the stores and restaurants to get out in front as well and interact with the people going by.

The fun Block Party part of the event will include several bounce houses, an obstacle course, a balloon guy who will make balloon animals for the kids, mini tractor rides, costumed characters including a Snow White and a Jedi, the County Fire truck, AMR Ambulance, Sheriff’s cruiser, a wandering musician, bands, dog rescue and adoption, along with other entertainment and food samples from participating restaurants.

There is no cost for the non-profits to participate. Each year we have virtually all the shops in the Calle Real Center along with a wide range of non-profits, and each year our attendance has increased as the reputation of this event has spread throughout the community. Last year 63 non-profits participated.

This event is free to the public and sponsored by the Calle Real Center Merchants Association, additional media sponsorships by Noozhawk, K-Lite, SB independent, Sentinel, Big City Buzz, ParentClick, and Goleta Gazette. Additional support by Goleta Chamber of Commerce, SB Regional Chamber, EF International, Sloan Reale, Doug Giordani, & AMR Ambulance. Come and spend a fun afternoon at our community party and non-profit showcase!

There may still be some room for last minute non-profit sign-ups!

For more info contact Glenn Avolio, 805-886-5438, [email protected]