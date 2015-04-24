Fifth Annual PRISM Concert
Members of the CLU Wind Ensemble present the fifth annual PRISM concert. Every year, the concert features the full spectrum of talent among the woodwind, brass, and percussion members.
Along with the Wind Ensemble, the concert will spotlight student soloists and chamber ensembles as they perform a varied and exciting program.
This year’s PRISM concert is held in honor of Richard and Anita Londgren for their generous support of the Music Department. Michael D. Hart conducts.
Donations will be accepted.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Department
- Starts: April 24, 2015 7:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/schools/cas/programs/music/
