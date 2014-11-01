Calendar » Fifth Annual Susan Greiser Price Arts and Learning Symposium: Inclusivity through Creativity

November 1, 2014 from 8:00am - 2:00pm

This public symposium builds partnerships between educators and community members to strengthen arts access from K-12 to the university level. Participants enjoy student performances, a student art exhibition and breakout sessions on visual art, dance, theater and music.

This year, the keynote address will be delivered by Ana Maria Alvarez, a choreographer, educator and executive director of Los Angeles–based company of dance activists Contra-Tiempo: Urban Latin Dance Theater. Alvarez received a bachelor’s degree in dance and politics from Oberlin College and an MFA in choreography from UCLA’s Department of World Art and Cultures. She founded Contra-Tiempo in 2005.

Everyone is welcome. Registration is required. Sponsored by the Graduate School of Education. For information, contact Clarisse Lincir at 805-493-3423.