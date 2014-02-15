Fifth Annual Valentine’s Day Concert
Conejo “Pops” Orchestra with Elmer Ramsey and his trumpet performs music from some of the greatest artists of the big band era: Artie Shaw, Harry James, Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie, Les Brown and Duke Ellington.
Ramsey, a CLU professor emeritus of music, began playing trumpet professionally at the age of 14, and three years later had his own ’40s-style big band on a Washington radio station. Members of his orchestra are CLU alumni and have performed with Harry James, Glenn Miller and Tex Beneke orchestras.
General admission is $20. Admission is free for students, faculty and staff with CLU ID and $10 for other students. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CLU Music Department
- Starts: February 15, 2014 7:30pm
- Price: $20
- Location: Samuelson Chapel, California Lutheran University
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3163
