Fifth Annual Valentine's Day Concert

February 15, 2014 from 7:30pm

Conejo “Pops” Orchestra with Elmer Ramsey and his trumpet performs music from some of the greatest artists of the big band era: Artie Shaw, Harry James, Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie, Les Brown and Duke Ellington.



Ramsey, a CLU professor emeritus of music, began playing trumpet professionally at the age of 14, and three years later had his own ’40s-style big band on a Washington radio station. Members of his orchestra are CLU alumni and have performed with Harry James, Glenn Miller and Tex Beneke orchestras.



General admission is $20. Admission is free for students, faculty and staff with CLU ID and $10 for other students. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.