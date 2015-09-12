Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 1:04 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

FigtoberFest

September 12, 2015 from 12:00pm - 10:00pm

German Food

Contests & Games

FigtoberFest beer-- only $5 all day long!

Live music (at all taprooms except Los Olivos due to size and acoustics)

Special Stein Package for $10: get more beer with each pint with a special souvenir stein you get to take home.  Your first fill of FigtoberFest is included!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: September 12, 2015 12:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: All Taprooms! (SB, LO, BU, AG, SM)
  • Website: http://www.figtoberfest.com
 
 
 