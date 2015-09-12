FigtoberFest
September 12, 2015 from 12:00pm - 10:00pm
German Food
Contests & Games
FigtoberFest beer-- only $5 all day long!
Live music (at all taprooms except Los Olivos due to size and acoustics)
Special Stein Package for $10: get more beer with each pint with a special souvenir stein you get to take home. Your first fill of FigtoberFest is included!
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 12, 2015 12:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: All Taprooms! (SB, LO, BU, AG, SM)
- Website: http://www.figtoberfest.com