FigtoberFest 2017
September 23, 2017 from 1 PM - Close
Celebrate Oktoberfest at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company’s FigtoberFest featuring our FigtoberFest lager, stein specials, German food, music, contests and more. Figueroa Mountain Brewing taprooms can be found in Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, Los Olivos, Buellton, Santa Barbara and Westlake Village in California.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 23, 2017 1 PM - Close
- Price: FREE
- Location: Check local taprooms
- Website: www.FigtoberFest.com