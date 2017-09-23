Calendar » FigtoberFest 2017

September 23, 2017 from 1 PM - Close

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company’s FigtoberFest featuring our FigtoberFest lager, stein specials, German food, music, contests and more. Figueroa Mountain Brewing taprooms can be found in Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, Los Olivos, Buellton, Santa Barbara and Westlake Village in California.