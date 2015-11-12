Calendar » Figueroa Mountain Beer Dinner at the Santa Barbara Public Market

November 12, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

On Thursday, November 12, Wine + Beer at the Santa Barbara Public Market will host a Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company Beer Dinner in The Kitchen, featuring Goleta’s very own Country Catering Chef, Kyle Jones. Chef Kyle has created a mouth-watering four-course menu featuring dishes featuring not only the best beer pairings with each course, but dishes that have been infused with Figueroa Mountain’s tastiest brews! The Figueroa Mountain Beer Dinner is on Thursday, November 12 from 6 - 8pm at the Santa Barbara Public Market (38 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara, CA). Tickets are $65 and advanced reservations are required. Call (805) 770-7702 to reserve.