Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Bottle Release Party: Big Cone Black Ale

April 24, 2014 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. celebrates the release of Big Cone Black Ale in bottles. The public is invited to try this special beer and meet the brewer. Limited edition t-shirts will be available. 22- ounce bottles will be available for purchase in all Fig Mtn Brew taprooms as well as select retailers throughout California.

 

  • Starts: April 24, 2014 5:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Location: Santa Barbara Taproom: 137 Anacapa St., Suite F
 
 
 