Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Bottle Release Party: Big Cone Black Ale
April 24, 2014 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm
Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. celebrates the release of Big Cone Black Ale in bottles. The public is invited to try this special beer and meet the brewer. Limited edition t-shirts will be available. 22- ounce bottles will be available for purchase in all Fig Mtn Brew taprooms as well as select retailers throughout California.

