Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Bottle Release Party: Lizard’s Mouth IIPA & Bieré de Ménage

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Bottle Release Party: Lizard's Mouth IIPA & Bieré de Ménage

May 15, 2014 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. celebrates the release of Lizard’s Mouth IIPA and Whole Foods Market collaboration release, a beer-wine blend called Bieré de Ménage, in bottles. The public is invited to try this special beer and meet the brewers. Limited edition t-shirts will be available. 22-ounce bottles will be available for purchase in all Fig Mtn Brew taprooms as well as select retailers throughout California.