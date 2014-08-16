Calendar » Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Can Release Party: “101”

August 16, 2014 from 12:00pm - 9:00pm

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. celebrates the release of FMB “101” in cans. We’re bringing the beach to the taproom! Limited edition t-shirts and gear will be available. “101” cans will be available for purchase in all Fig Mtn Brew taprooms as well as select retailers throughout California.

Celebrate the new “101” can release starting at noon on Saturday, August 16, 2014 in their Santa Barbara (137 Anacapa St., Suite F) and Buellton Taprooms (45 Industrial Way).