Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.’s 5th Anniversary Release Party
November 28, 2015 from 1:00pm - 9:00pm
Celebrate Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company’s 5th Anniversary with a bottle release of their Doppelbock aged in rum barrels along with live music, food, games and more. Bottles will be for sale at all Fig taprooms starting November 28, 2015.
- Price: Free admission
- Location: Buellton Taproom & Brewery, 45 Industrial Way, Buellton, CA 93427
- Website: http://www.FigMtnBrew.com