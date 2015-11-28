Calendar » Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.’s 5th Anniversary Release Party

November 28, 2015 from 1:00pm - 9:00pm

Celebrate Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company’s 5th Anniversary with a bottle release of their Doppelbock aged in rum barrels along with live music, food, games and more. Bottles will be for sale at all Fig taprooms starting November 28, 2015.