Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.'s 5th Anniversary Release Party

November 28, 2015 from 1:00PM - 9:00PM

Celebrate Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company’s 5th Anniversary with a bottle release of their Doppelbock aged in rum barrels along with live music, food, games and more. Bottles will be for sale Saturday at Fig's Buellton taproom November 28, 2015, and at all other taprooms starting Sunday November 29, 2015. Free admission.