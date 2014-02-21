Calendar » FILM: “A Fierce Green Fire” @ AUSB

February 21, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join Antioch University Santa Barbara (AUSB) for the film “A Fierce Green Fire: The Battle for a Living Planet” hosted by BA program core faculty member Dr. Dawn Murray, on February 21, 2014, in AUSB’s Community Hall at 7 p.m. It is the first big-picture exploration of the environmental movement – grassroots and global activism spanning 50 years, from ecological conservation to climate change.

Directed and written by Mark Kitchell, an Academy Award-nominated director, and narrated by Robert Redford, Ashley Judd, Van Jones, Isabel Allende, and Meryl Streep, the film also features the voices of many prominent environmental advocates, including Paul Hawken, Carl Pope, and Bob Bullard. Since premiering at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival, it has been critically acclaimed at festivals around the world, and continues to be used for educational purposes as well as to support the causes of various environmental groups and modern grassroots movements.

AUSB’s BA in Environmental Studies concentration and the Fund for Santa Barbara jointly co-sponsor the collaborative “Environment in Focus” series on contemporary environmental issues affecting our world.

For more information, contact Susan Gentile 805.962.8179 x 5178. The film is free and open to the public.