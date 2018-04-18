Calendar » FILM: A Path Appears: Transforming Lives, Creating Opportunity

April 18, 2018 from 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Join the Central Library and UCSB Arts & Lectures for a FREE screening of Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn's A Path Appears.

“Breaking the Cycle of Poverty” – episode two of the PBS documentary series A Path Appears, based on the book by Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn – explores the stories of children and women in West Virginia, Haiti, and Colombia to see how accessible education and comprehensive intervention are transforming lives. With Jennifer Garner, Alfre Woodard, and Eva Longoria.

Co-presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Santa Barbara Public Library. Part of A&L's Thematic Learning Initiative: Our Changing World.