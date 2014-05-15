Calendar » Film: Brave Miss World & Director Q&A

May 15, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Miss Israel Linor Abargil was abducted, stabbed, and raped in Milan, Italy, at age 18. She had to represent her country in the Miss World competition only six weeks later. When to her shock she was crowned the winner, she vowed to do something about to combat one of the worlds most underreported and traumatic crimes. The film follows her from the rape, to her crowning and through her crusade to fight for justice and break the silence.

Post-screening Q&A with director Cecilia Peck.

Free Admission but reservation is required.