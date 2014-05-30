Calendar » Film by Steinar Hybertsen

May 30, 2014 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Documentary of a rare 1942 experiment in American military history beginning with the activation of the 99th Infantry Battalion composed of Norwegians and Norwegian Americans. They served in Normandy, the Ardennes Rheinland and Central Europe before entering Oslo to act as the Honor Guard for the Norwegian Royal family on their return in 1945.

This documentary will interview servicemen, historians and researchers.