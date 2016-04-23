Calendar » Film & Discussion: The Mask You Live In

April 23, 2016 from 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

The Mask You Live In follows boys and young men as they struggle to stay true to themselves while negotiating America’s narrow definition of masculinity. The film features experts in neuroscience, psychology, sociology, sports, education, and media, further examining how gender stereotypes are interconnected with race, class, and circumstance.



Representatives from the ManKind Project and UCSB will be joining us for a discussion following the film. Together we will explore how our community can raise a healthier generation of men.



Refreshments will be provided by Harold Welch of World Cuisine Express.