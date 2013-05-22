Calendar » Film: Harvest of Empire-The Untold Story of Latinos in America

May 22, 2013 from 6:00 pm

Revealing the direct connection between the history of U.S. intervention in Latin America and the current immigration crisis, this film based on Juan González’s book provides a powerful glimpse into the sacrifices and triumphs of the growing Latino communities, putting a human face on issues that are often reduced to stereotyping. The film features immigrant stories as well as interviews with Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Rigoberta Menchú, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Junot Díaz, and more 90min