Film: Harvest of Empire-The Untold Story of Latinos in America
Revealing the direct connection between the history of U.S. intervention in Latin America and the current immigration crisis, this film based on Juan González’s book provides a powerful glimpse into the sacrifices and triumphs of the growing Latino communities, putting a human face on issues that are often reduced to stereotyping. The film features immigrant stories as well as interviews with Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Rigoberta Menchú, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Junot Díaz, and more 90min
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
- Starts: May 22, 2013 6:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: UCSB MCC Theater