Calendar » Film: Occupation of the American Mind

October 6, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Please join Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara for a screening of The Occupation of the American Mind, a "harrowing and incendiary" film which covers the ways in which the Israeli viewpoint has come to dominate the narrative of events in Israel/Palestine. Narrated by Roger Waters, the film features a variety of observers explaining how coverage of the conflict influences American opinion. Any strategy in support of a just solution must address the ways in which our collective views are shaped.

Admission is free!