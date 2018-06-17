Film: Occupation of the American Mind
Please join Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara for a screening of The Occupation of the American Mind, a "harrowing and incendiary" film which covers the ways in which the Israeli viewpoint has come to dominate the narrative of events in Israel/Palestine. Narrated by Roger Waters, the film features a variety of observers explaining how coverage of the conflict influences American opinion. Any strategy in support of a just solution must address the ways in which our collective views are shaped.
Admission is free!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara
- Starts: October 6, 2016 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: St. Michael's University Church, 6586 Picasso Rd., Isla Vista
- Website: http://www.occupationmovie.com/
- Sponsors: Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara