Film: Occupation of the American Mind

October 6, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Please join Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara for a screening of The Occupation of the American Mind, a "harrowing and incendiary" film which covers the ways in which the Israeli viewpoint has come to dominate the narrative of events in Israel/Palestine.  Narrated by Roger Waters, the film features a variety of observers explaining how coverage of the conflict influences American opinion.  Any strategy in support of a just solution must address the ways in which our collective views are shaped.

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara
  • Starts: October 6, 2016 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: St. Michael's University Church, 6586 Picasso Rd., Isla Vista
  • Website: http://www.occupationmovie.com/
  • Sponsors: Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara
 
 
 