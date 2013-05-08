Calendar » Film: Osuofia In London

May 8, 2013 from 6:00 pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater Based in Nigeria and London, this Nollywood comedy stars African Movie Academy Award winner Nkem Owoh as Osuofia, a lazy deer hunter supported by his five daughters. Luck is on his side when he finds out an inheritance has been left for him by a deceased relative in London. See his adventures as the cultural differences for this villager unfold. Discussion with Dr. Jude Akudinobi following the screening. Kingsley Ogoro, 105 min., English, 2003, Nigeria.