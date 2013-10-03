Calendar » Film Preview “Inequality for All”

October 3, 2013 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Santa Barbara Move to Amend is hosting a preview showing of “Inequality for All,” the new film by Robert Reich, at 7 PM on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Plaza de Oro theater, 371 Hitchcock Way.

The 400 richest Americans own more wealth than the bottom 150 million combined. INEQUALITY FOR ALL explains why. Rather than vilifying the rich, INEQUALITY FOR ALL investigates how policy changes have stacked the deck against the middle class.

Special discount tickets are only $6.25 at the door. Come also to the after-party at the Natural Cafe, next door to the theater, for socializing and discussing the film.