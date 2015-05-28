Calendar » FILM/Rebels with a Cause/ How a Battle Over Land Changed the California Landscape Forever

May 28, 2015 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Award-Winning Documentary Film

Rebels with a Cause

How a Battle Over Land Changed the California Landscape Forever



In the first half of the 20th century, California's population increased by 600% and by the 1950's development was consuming coastal open space and farmland to housing development & shopping malls in a way that seemed to have no limits.



A stunningly beautiful film narrated by Frances McDormand, Rebels With A Causeis the tale about the dreamers and schemers and activists who - despite reversals, diversions and disappointments - persist in their mission for more than twenty years and foster a national movement beginning in California to preserve open space that ultimately grew into a legacy of National Seashores, National Parks and National Recreation Areas around the nation.



It's the story of garden clubs, ranchers, farmers conservationists, politicians, widows and volunteers, all of whom worked their way through compromise and negotiation with the American public coming up as the winner.



It's a struggle that crosses party lines, unites seemingly antagonistic foes, falters and is nearly extinguished many times along the way, but ultimately is victorious. Beautiful cinematic footage, clever animation, moving interviews and a very compelling story are woven together in story that is especially meaningful for our times.



Award winning filmmakers Nancy Kelly and Kenji Yamamoto of Kelly+Yamamoto Productions capture breathtaking natural landscapes while chronicling the story of an unusual group of individuals who make monumental change to help preserve a landscape for future generations.



Santa Barbara Permaculture Network invites community members, leaders, educators, students, and all who care about land preservation to attend and join the discussion about preservation of not only open space, but also agricultural lands in trust, urban community landtrusts, and how future generations can participate in preserving our own beautiful and unique landscape.





Hosted by: Santa Barbara Permaculture Network & Santa Barbara Food Alliance

www.sbpermaculture.org





More Info:



Watch the Trailer:http://rebelsdocumentary.org/trailer/



Information on Film and Filmmakershttp://rebelsdocumentary.org



Rebels With A Cause on Santa Barbara Permaculture Network Facebook Event Page:https://www.facebook.com/events/686558494804829/



Santa Barbara Food Alliance Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/sbfoodalliance

