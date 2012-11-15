Calendar » Film Screening - THE INVISIBLE WAR

November 15, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Film Screening and Q&A with Producer, Amy Ziering - Reception to Follow The Invisible War is a groundbreaking investigation about one of America’s most shameful and best kept secrets: the epidemic of rape within the U.S. military. The film paints a startling picture of the extent of the problem; a female soldier in combat zones is more likely to be raped by a fellow soldier than killed by enemy fire.