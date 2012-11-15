Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 7:41 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Film Screening - THE INVISIBLE WAR

November 15, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Film Screening and Q&A with Producer, Amy Ziering - Reception to Follow The Invisible War is a groundbreaking investigation about one of America’s most shameful and best kept secrets: the epidemic of rape within the U.S. military. The film paints a startling picture of the extent of the problem; a female soldier in combat zones is more likely to be raped by a fellow soldier than killed by enemy fire.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Invisible War film screening, Q&A and reception are sponsored by UCSB's Carsey-Wolf Center, Rape Prevention Education Program, Veteran's Resource Team, the Claeyssens Veterans Museum and Library, and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center's FALLOUT: IN THE AFTERMATH OF WAR SERIES.
  • Starts: November 15, 2012 7:00pm - 9:30pm
  • Price: $0
  • Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB (Located at the central bus loop)
  • Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/events/film-screening-invisible-war
