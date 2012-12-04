Calendar » Film Screening - THE ISLAND PRESIDENT

December 4, 2012 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Jon Shenk’s The Island President tells the story of President Mohamed Nasheed of the Maldives, a man confronting a problem greater than any other world leader has ever faced—the literal survival of his country and everyone in it. Unless the larger countries of the world make dramatic changes, the Maldives, like a modern Atlantis, will disappear under the waves. Will President Mohamed Nasheed and the Maldives survive?