Calendar » FILM SCREENING: BEYOND FORDLANDIA

February 21, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Written and directed by Marcos Colón, Beyond Fordlândia (2017, 75 min) presents an environmental account of Henry Ford’s Amazon experience decades after its failure. The story addressed by the film begins in 1927, when the Ford Motor Company attempted to establish rubber plantations on the Tapajós River, a primary tributary of the Amazon. This film addresses the recent transition from failed rubber to successful soybean cultivation for export, and its implication for land usage.

There will be a Q&A with director Marcos Colón after the film.

Sponsored by the Department of Spanish & Portuguese; Latin American and Iberian Studies; the Department of Anthropology; and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center.