Film Screening // BlacKkKlansman
February 20, 2019 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Cup of Culture
Film Screening/MCC Theater
From visionary filmmaker Spike Lee comes the incredible true story of Ron Stallworth. It’s the early 1970s, and Ron Stallworth is the first black detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. 2h 16m.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB MultiCultural Center
- Starts: February 20, 2019 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free!
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2234652940149743/
- Sponsors: UCSB MultiCultural Center