Calendar » Film Screening // BlacKkKlansman

February 20, 2019 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Cup of Culture

BlacKkKlansman

Wed, Feb 20th, 6 PM

Film Screening/MCC Theater

From visionary filmmaker Spike Lee comes the incredible true story of Ron Stallworth. It’s the early 1970s, and Ron Stallworth is the first black detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. 2h 16m.