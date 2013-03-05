Calendar » Film Screening: Chasing Ice

March 5, 2013 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Chasing Ice (2012), directed by Jeff Orlowski, is the story of one man’s mission to change the tide of history by gathering undeniable evidence of our changing planet. Special guest Jeff Dozier is a Professor of Snow Hydrology, Earth System Science, and Remote Sensing at UC SB’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management.