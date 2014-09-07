Calendar » Film Screening: “Disruption” by 350.org

September 7, 2014 from 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Join us for a free screening of “Disruption”, a new, fast-paced cinematic journey through the wild world of climate change: the science, the politics, the solutions, and the stories that define this crisis at this pivotal point in human history.

The movie is about an hour long, and after we watch it we’ll have a discussion about what we can all to together on this important issue.