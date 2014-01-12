Calendar » Film Screening: Gladiator

January 12, 2014 from 2:00pm

The initial scene of this 2000 blockbuster adaptation, directed by Ridley Scott, corresponds to the subject of Delacroix’s painting, The Last Words of Marcus Aurelius—several versions of which are featured in the Delacroix and the Matter of Finish exhibition. In his introduction to the film, Charles Wolfe, UCSB Professor of Film and Media Studies, explores how paintings have influenced epic films, and hence informed the way popular audiences imagine the past. Followed with a Q and A as time allows (155 min.)

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free

Reserve tickets at the Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.