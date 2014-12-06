Film Screening of “Why We Ride”
"Why We Ride" #1 Motorcycle film in America
Why We Ride is a feature length documentary about the passion of motorcycling. It is a story about who we are. Individuals with a desire to dream, discover, and explore. Seeking a life outside our daily confinements and sharing those moments together. It’s a story about the journey, not the destination.
$10
ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO SUPPORT THE UNITY SHOPPE
Santa Barbara Motorsports
6466 Hollister Avenue
Goleta, CA, 93117
Saturday, December 6, 2014 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm PST
AWARDS:
Family Choice Awards
AMA Hazel Kolb Image Award
Best Feature Documentary - PDX Motorcycle Film Festival
Audience Choice -PDX Motorcycle Film Festival
Best Documentary - New Media Film Festival
Best Documentary Film - AutoMoto International Film Festival
Best Editing Documentary Film - AutoMoto International Film Festival
