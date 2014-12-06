Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 6:32 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Film Screening of “Why We Ride”

December 6, 2014 from 1:00PM - 3:00PM

"Why We Ride" #1 Motorcycle film in America

Why We Ride is a feature length documentary about the passion of motorcycling. It is a story about who we are. Individuals with a desire to dream, discover, and explore. Seeking a life outside our daily confinements and sharing those moments together. It’s a story about the journey, not the destination.

$10

ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO SUPPORT THE UNITY SHOPPE

www.whyweridesb.nightout.com

Santa Barbara Motorsports 
6466 Hollister Avenue 
Goleta, CA, 93117
Saturday, December 6, 2014 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm PST


AWARDS:

Family Choice Awards

AMA Hazel Kolb Image Award

Best Feature Documentary - PDX Motorcycle Film Festival

Audience Choice -PDX Motorcycle Film Festival

Best Documentary - New Media Film Festival

Best Documentary Film - AutoMoto International Film Festival

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Motorsports, Islay Events, SB Riders
  • Starts: December 6, 2014 1:00PM - 3:00PM
  • Price: 10
  • Location: Santa Barbara Motorsports 6466 Holister Avenue, Goleta
  • Website: http://www.whyweridesb.nightout.com
