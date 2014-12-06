Calendar » Film Screening of “Why We Ride”

December 6, 2014 from 1:00PM - 3:00PM

"Why We Ride" #1 Motorcycle film in America

Why We Ride is a feature length documentary about the passion of motorcycling. It is a story about who we are. Individuals with a desire to dream, discover, and explore. Seeking a life outside our daily confinements and sharing those moments together. It’s a story about the journey, not the destination.

$10

ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO SUPPORT THE UNITY SHOPPE

www.whyweridesb.nightout.com

Santa Barbara Motorsports

6466 Hollister Avenue

Goleta, CA, 93117

Saturday, December 6, 2014 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm PST



AWARDS:

Family Choice Awards

AMA Hazel Kolb Image Award

Best Feature Documentary - PDX Motorcycle Film Festival

Audience Choice -PDX Motorcycle Film Festival

Best Documentary - New Media Film Festival

Best Documentary Film - AutoMoto International Film Festival

Best Editing Documentary Film - AutoMoto International Film Festival